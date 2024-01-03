Big Park Council meeting highlights Dec. 12

President John Wichert called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. with 17 member organizations present and 12 guests. Guest speakers were Tom Binnings (VVREO) and Dr. Tom Swaninger (SOCUSD).

President’s Report: Commentary on the Holiday Mixer held at the Verde Valley School was very positive, noting that it was a wonderful opportunity to see people in person, visit the school campus and meet student guides. The mixer served an important role in making the Council a sustainable organization by building personal relationships between representatives and other volunteers. The BPC is a 100% volunteer organization. John then briefly summarized the Council’s accomplishments for 2023, noting that it was a year to be proud of. See his article in the December issue of the Villager for details.

New Business: John asked for a volunteer to work with Fred Lens to keep Emergency Preparedness information up to date on the website. The new BPC website (www.bigparkcouncil.org) includes links to the originating sources of emergency information so that people can sign up and receive the latest information directly. A suggestion was made that a widget be added to the website to summarize the feed from these public service organizations for those who have not signed up for direct alerts.

New Business – USFS Trail Revision proposals: John led a robust discussion of the concerns surrounding the USFS proposals, especially in the Turkey Creek area. Dr. Ben Lee expressed concerns about the designation of many of the trails by the Verde Valley School as non-equestrian. The new designation would severely impact the school’s equestrian program, and the re-designation of certain social trails that pass near the girls’ dormitory, would create privacy and safety issues. Ben has met with the district ranger, visiting the campus to better understand the impact of their proposals. The expansion of parking to create 30-40 new spaces, and advertising of the new trails would create traffic concerns along Verde Valley School Road. Gay Chanler inquired about the possibility of a shuttle service to alleviate traffic. There was much support for this idea; while questioning how our unincorporated area would pay for a shuttle service. Mary Pope noted that in the creation and maintenance of trails, stone bicycles ramps are being installed, often replacing steppingstones. Ramps become dusty and dangerously slippery for hikers and equestrians. Trails need to be maintained as multi-use. It was agreed that there was insufficient time for the Council to research and make a formal recommendation to the USFS by Dec. 19. The Council delegated President John Wichert to write a summary of the meeting discussion and send it to the USFS.

Committee Reports:

APS Subcommittee: Duane Thompson reported that the USFS is continuing to work on the APS proposal and should have a preliminary final draft of its decision early next month. That will then trigger a 45-day comment period for objections. The subcommittee has already drafted an objection letter, based on what they expect the USFS preliminary final draft to be. The objection letter continues to support the BPC approved motion to bury the transmission lines, or to look at other environmental alternatives such as battery storage. In the meantime, an updated and more detailed request for information under the Freedom of Information Act has been filed with the Forest Service. Duane noted that recently APS has requested rights-of-way for construction of the powerline from two of the BPC member organizations, Las Piedras and the Sedona Golf Resort. Both have either questioned the need or denied the right-of-way.

P&Z Committee: John Wichert spoke on behalf of Bob Marriott that the district court denied VOCA the right to restrict short term rentals without a prior policy being in effect. VOCA intends to appeal.

Art in the Roundabouts Committee: Rolf Funk reported that there have been eight submittals of artwork for consideration with another two or three planning to submit.