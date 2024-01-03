Celebrate all things new at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

In honor of fresh starts, bright beginnings and shout-it-from-the-rooftop accomplishments, Rowe Fine Art Gallery rings in 2024 on Friday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m. with ‘New Start, New Art’. For the first time, the gallery shines a spotlight on precast sculptures, those raw, beautiful works in clay that hint at the bronze masterpieces to come. It’s a rare opportunity to see a work of art in progress. In addition to the precast sculptures, partygoers will enjoy new paintings and jewelry.

Precast sculptures include two from artist and gallery owner Ken Rowe and one from sculptor Kim Kori. Ken will showcase ‘The Collector’, which depicts a sly raven with his latest treasure, an ancient turquoise necklace, and ‘Wild at Heart’. In the latter, a mama bear lovingly embraces her cubs. Look closely and you’ll notice the shape of a heart as they snuggle. “A mother’s love is universal, even in the wild,” says Ken.

Kim will exhibit ‘Delicious’, which imagines a little field mouse who has scampered through an orchard, only to spot an overripe apple on the ground. The viewer comes upon the creature as he indulges in his solo feast.

Along with celebrating new art, the gallery is pleased to announce that the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America recently inducted Navajo (Diné) stone sculptor Alvin Marshall. Founded in Sedona in 1965, the organization seeks to authentically preserve and perpetuate the culture of western life in fine art. Alvin, who lives near Farmington, New Mexico, says he’s honored to be part of the organization.

“I’m very grateful,” he says. “And I’m happy to be a part of the old western style. The Cowboy Artists of America defines how life was in the old west. Through fine art, the members carry on the legacy of how the west was in the early 1900s, when it was being settled.”

After a stint with the U.S. Army, Alvin studied sculpture with renowned artist Oreland Joe in the early 1980s. In 1983, he was named Sculptor of the Year by the Heard Museum in Phoenix. Alvin carves figures and wildlife out of Utah alabaster, limestone and marble.

Now that the gift-giving season has passed and the holiday decorations are safely stowed away, it’s the perfect time to refresh your surroundings with a new piece of art. Or perhaps you’ve recently purchased a second home and the turning of the calendar pages has inspired you to decorate your blank canvas. Let the gallery’s esteemed painters, sculptors and jewelers help you turn your house into a home during ‘New Start, New Art’. The show runs through January.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.