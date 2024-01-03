Chamber News: Personal development in 2024 - Setting goals not making resolutions

Resolutions and goal setting seem to be the staple beginning January 1. I’m always asked about my New Year’s Resolutions, but I find that setting goals is far more beneficial to me. Goals are more specific and action oriented than resolutions, which makes it much easier to create a plan and achieve those goals.

Recently, I read a blog post, “How to Create the Life you Want,” from entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and life and business strategist Tony Robbins who mentioned, “Change is inevitable. Progress is optional. You’re either going to move forward or move backwards. Either way, you’re moving. So why not take the opportunity to discover how to create the life you want?”

However, before you can move forward, Robbins suggests that you need to look inward. The process seems simple enough:

• See things the way they are.

• See things the way you want them to be.

• Make it happen.

Robbins notes, “A real decision is measured by the fact that you’ve taken a new action. If there’s no action, you haven’t truly decided.”

Reflecting on 2023, my job as President and CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau was challenging in many ways. The many changes we worked through as an organization helped myself and my team focus even more on the needs of our business community — I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.

Looking ahead, one of my goals for 2024 is to continue learning and seeking leadership opportunities.

To that end, I will be attending a professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management at the University of Arizona in Tucson. The curriculum is taught by university professors, industry experts and leading practitioners in the chamber and association industries.

The Institute for Organization Management is the premier continuing education experience for chamber of commerce professionals. Since 1921, the Institute program has educated and empowered chamber executives with the knowledge and skills they need for their organizations and communities. After participating in four Institute week-long sessions, attendees earn the IOM recognition, which signifies 96 hours of nonprofit management training.

Course topics range from advocacy, media training, membership, finance, legal issues, human resources and much more. I look forward to networking with my peers — individuals I can turn to for advice and guidance as I advance in my career.

As I plan my goals and strategies for 2024, it is exciting to begin the year, “Making Things Happen,” as Robbins suggests, so that I lead in creating programs that will benefit our partners and demonstrate my commitment to the success of our business community.

Michelle Conway is the CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.