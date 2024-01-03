Emerson Theater Collaborative and Arts Academy of Sedona present ‘Democracy and Fayettenam’

Friday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 3, Emerson Theater Collaborative and the Arts Academy of Sedona are elated to present “Democracy and Fayettenam” with a special appearance by Daveeh Nelson, one of the founding members of the renowned collective” The Last Poets.”

“Democracy and Fayettenam” is a reflective solo performance featuring acclaimed performance actor and director Jay Ruby. The one-of-a-kind performance features spoken word and physical theater, addressing Early Settlement, American Transience/American Conscience, Water, Ghosts in the Mountain, and Johnny Appleseed. Through the show, Ruby examines the roots and consequences of deep cultural conflict when approaching our relationship with the land, the future, and each other.

Ruby is known for choreographing action to animate social space and invigorate collective reflection. As founder and director of The Carpetbag Brigade (TCB) he has stewarded the company since its inception in Prescott, Arizona in 1997. The company, host and founder of the free all-ages festival Tsunami on the Square transitioned to become an international touring company known for its innovative and pioneering use of acrobatic stilting outside of non-traditional venues. This play features some of Ruby’s ancestral roots.

Prior to the performance, there will be a special guest appearance by Daveeh Nelson one of the original members of the celebrated collective The Last Poets. Formed during the civil rights era, The Last Poets created the roots of what would later be called RAP. Their work remains prophetic and inspirational today. The Last Poets started out in the late sixties, speaking out as few other musical groups had, or have since, about racism, poverty and other African American and societal concerns. They were the rappers of the civil rights era. The Last Poets’ charge has been taken up by many contemporary artists who have felt the legendary group’s influence. One of the founding members of the group, it was Nelson who came up with the name for the group. Nelson appeared on the Original Last Poets film documentary and soundtrack Right On (1970). Some of Dahveed’s classic poems are “Today Is A Killer” and “Poetry Is Black.”

Performances will take place at Brady Hall at the Verde Valley Schools on Friday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 3. For more information and to purchase tickets please go to www.EmersonTheaterCollaborative.com

“Democracy and Fayettenam” is produced by Camilla Ross, an award winning, producer, director, playwright, actor and president of the company Emerson Theater Collaborative. She is also the executive director of the Arts Academy of Sedona, formerly known as the Sedona Arts Academy in the VOC, a Navy and Army veteran and an adjunct instructor of business classes at Three Rivers Community College.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) was established on April 4, 2016, as a new professional theater company to serve Sedona Arizona (Village of Oak Creek) with innovative and thought-provoking theatrical productions. Their mission is to serve youth, community, and artists with an emphasis on diversity by producing innovative and exhilarating theater. By exploring timely themes and issues through original works and modern theatrical classics, ETC develops and nurtures emerging and professional artists by collaborating with, businesses, our community, and the Emerson College Network of alumni and students. You can find out more information about Emerson Theater Collaborative by going to www.EmersonTheaterCollaborative.org