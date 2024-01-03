The Fit Life: Restoring hope in the New Year

Happy New Year, my dear Readers!

To start the New Year off a good and positive note, I decided to write about a book. I was gifted it mid-last year and I read it cover-to-cover, and then some.

Don Kirschner is a local Sedona resident and his “Beyond the Chaos: Restoring Hope for Humanity” is a compilation of core principles that are simple and powerful elements of truth one can depend on in any situation.

Each of the twelve chapters focuses on one specific core value, be it honor, courage, attitude, trust, etc. Examining those values in depth brings us to an uplifting realization that, yes, we can change this world, make it more “human” and livable for all of us, one step and one decision at a time. Understanding that we are active “doers” and “change makers”, rather than passive observers of our life is a very empowering concept.

The whole book speaks volumes to me. I particularly enjoyed reading about trust, compassion, and passion. In my own words, we need to passionately trust and to be passionately compassionate. I believe that whatever we attempt to do (and living this life is one of those things we are attempting…), we should do it with passion and full engagement.

Don encourages us to pay attention to passion, as well as to any fears that prevent us from pursuing it. Any unfulfilled dream of ours is worth focusing on. As I have been sharing in my past columns, fear of unknown and of failure is normal and expected. And we simply must push forward and overcome those fears to open up and face our dreams and goals.

Which leads me to the notion of “trust.” We must trust in the results of our pursuits. We must trust that we are strong enough and knowledgeable enough to navigate the maze of mundane, daily obstacles, to achieve our goals. Perseverance, boldness, integrity, resilience, and decisiveness are all very important qualities facilitating this pursuit. Dropping the mask behind which we oftentimes, hide, is one simple gesture which tremendously helps to establish the trust channels between people. Hiding behind a mask and not being truthful sends a message of disrespect to your collocutors. As a result, they stop trusting you. A bad catch-22, which we want to avoid.

I left my four cents about compassion to the end. It is my favorite chapter of the whole book. Compassion is simple, bare, and genuine. It means being there for each other without any judgment, just because the person needs us.

Don, rightfully, points to the fact that compassion is another level of respect. And every single act of compassion matters. In 2023, I have been at both ends of compassion – the receiving and the giving one. And I must say that being compassionate brings interpersonal dynamics to some wonderfully elevated heights. One conversation at a time.

“Beyond the Chaos” is available on Amazon, it reads wonderful, and leaves a lasting impression!

Magdalena Romanska is the owner of the Be Fit Fit Personal Training Studio (befitfit.biz) and the Top 3% Chairman’s Board Realtor® at the Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International in Sedona. Visit her “Be Fit Fit” blog at verdenews.com.