Gardens for Humanity: Savoring the Winter Garden

The English language is ripe with gardening metaphors to describe some everyday human behavior and characteristics. Last month, I used “turning over a new leaf,” an apt expression for the New Year, when resolutions for positive changes are made.

For me, gardening itself is a way of approaching life and relationships. We “plant seeds,” “fertilize,” and “harvest,” in the seasons of growth. In winter, when the garden is largely dormant, we “protect,” “store-up,” “trim” and “plan.”

Human and garden activities in the winter take on a similar contemplative rhythm, are similarly more underground and anticipatory. This is a time to store energy for coming changes and growth. It is the time of pruning, and getting our garden in order for the next season.

A teen doing garden work for a neighbor wrote to us how he felt about gardening in a most philosophical and personal way:

“Every gardener knows that weeding is not the most fun job, but it is a job that needs to happen. This very lesson has taught me, not only as a gardener, but as an individual as well, to weed out the negative things in my life so my own personal garden can grow positively and flourish. This learning experience has changed my life in a very helpful way.” (This was a so-called “at risk” teen!)

Perennial plants have worked hard all spring, summer, and fall, flowering and producing. Spent and dry after the first frigid winds, they have dropped seeds. Skeletal shafts crowned by dry flower heads now need to be cut back to encourage next season’s new growth. This is called deadheading; cutting away old flowers and stems to make place for the new.



A winter garden may appear stark and sleeping at first glance. However, there is a more pastel palette to please the eye. Frost seems to bring out more purple, pink and rust tones in leaves, while the spectrum of green tones goes from silver to grey-green to pine.

The Life-force is recharging, stored in soil and in roots. We see this emerge in plants with bulbs. My garlic, planted in October, is already a foot high. Ornamental bulbs: daffodils, narcissus, and iris are already emerging with new growth. Leafy greens are growing. This growth reminds us to be vigilant as dry cold fronts blow through our region.

Fruit trees and other plants may appear to be lifeless and dry, but soil needs to be kept damp as if we were getting periodic winter rains. A dry winter requires that we continue to water, since root health and life continues underground, depending on vibrant soil life. Irrigation systems, shut off to prevent freezing, require us to water by hand. This can be infrequent as long as there is mulch and we monitor soil dampness. A damp soil with mulch keeps dormant plants from freezing.

As we enter the quieter mood of winter and a New Year, Gardens for Humanity wishes everyone a beautiful time of reflection and renewal. Seed catalogs arrive stirring our imagination. We hope that you imagine a beautiful garden with new ideas and intentions to create a more healing environment. Visit gardensforhumanity.org to learn more about our work.

Richard Sidy is president of Gardens for Humanity, a founding member of the Sustainability Alliance and a member of the Verde Valley Food Policy Council. To reach him, email president@ gardensforhumanity.org.