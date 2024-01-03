A honkabilly revival featuring P.K. Gregory at Main Stage

Kick off 2024 with Main Stage welcoming back P.K. Gregory on Saturday, Jan. 6. Like Hank Williams on a souped-up Vespa - a Honkabilly revival! With zombies best describes P.K. Gregory’s style. No cover, 21+.

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.

Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.