Isaac Dudley featured at KSB Speaker Series

Keep Sedona Beautiful will hold its next Preserving the Wonder Speaker Series event on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m.

This month’s speaker is Isaac Dudley, project manager at Friends of the Verde River. His topic will be “Rain Harvesting for a River Friendly Home.” Please visit the KSB website, KeepSedonaBeautiful.org for details.

During Isaac’s talk, he will share various examples of rain harvesting techniques, including both Active and Passive systems. He will also share resources that are offered by Friends of the Verde River, such as grant funding that can support these projects.

Isaac Dudley is an avid lover of the outdoors and has been working as a conservation professional for six years. As a project manager for Friends of the Verde River, Isaac assists all levels of our community in their efforts to protect the Verde River system, including Oak Creek. Isaac specializes in water sustainability practices such as rainwater harvesting, efficiency projects, stormwater control, and groundwater recharge.

The Preserving the Wonder Speaker series is held on the third Wednesday of each month.

For over 50 years, Keep Sedona Beautiful has been dedicated to protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty and natural environment of Sedona and the Verde Valley. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit KeepSedonaBeautiful.org.