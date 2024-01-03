Let's learn traditional Korean dance!

Traditional Korean dance holds a unique quality that brings a sense of calmness and tranquility. Observing this dance form, you can't help but feel a deep sense of peace. Perhaps it's because Korean traditional dance carries the emotions and essence of our culture, creating a dance that resonates with our inner feelings.

Before You Go... Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10 Time: 5 - 6:30 p.m. Location: 340 Jordan Rd, Sedona AZ 86336 What to bring: Comfortable and modest attire made of natural materials that allow you to breathe, and socks. RSVP: Kaana.org/find-tranquility-through-movement-korean-dance-meditation-with-terry-kang/

Join us in a meditative dance experience that combines movement, breath, rhythm, and consciousness. Explore the profound journey of movement meditation as you learn the unique melodies, rhythms, and movements of traditional Korean dance.

This class is open to all ages and genders.