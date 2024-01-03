Local effort has USFS re-examining plans for Turkey Creek trail system

After the comment period ended Dec. 19 for the U.S. Forest Service's Red Rock Trails Access Plan, the agency noted a trend.

"Hundreds of comments were received, the majority of which focused on the proposed Turkey Creek Trail System," the Forest Service stated in a Dec. 21 news release. " Forest staff will analyze these comments, the effects of the project, and consider modifications to the proposal."

It was considered at least a minor victory by some area equestrians who felt the proposed changes would cut off most of their horseback riding trails in the area between Verde Valley School and Sedona Red Rock High School.

“We’re so very grateful to have access to his area,” Mary Morris said as she sat on her horse near the Verde Valley School with several other riders on Thursday, Dec. 14.

This is one of the most beautiful places to ride a horse in the world - 4.5 miles west of the Village of Oak Creek, surrounded by spectacular views of the scenic red rock range, Munds Mountain Wilderness, Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock – and is popular with Verde Valley riders.

The proposed trail enhancements at several specific locations within the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District would close the Turkey Creek area to horse riders.

“Equestrian use would be closed in some areas due to safety issues related to slick rock and narrow, exposed sections above steep drop-offs; trails closed to equestrians would be south of Turkey Creek and west of the geologic feature known as Napoleon’s Tomb,” the Forest Service stated in its proposal.

“This will do away with the last of the horses if we don’t have places to ride,” said Morris, owner of nearby Horse Mesa Ranch. “So they are putting the last two horse places out of business if this restriction continues.”

Morris said riders at her 65-horse boarding ranch have been using the trails since the 1970s, and the trails also butt up against the Verde Valley School, which has a huge horse program.

Backcountry horse riders in the area organized a posse to try to convince the Forest Service not to close the Turkey Creek area to horse riding. Backcountry Horsemen of Central Arizona, Verde Valley/Sedona area equestrians and the Horse Mesa Ranch joined to stop the restriction.

Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt highlighted that “public comment periods are an important tool for understanding issues or concerns that staff may not have been aware of during proposal development. This comment period did just that, raising several issues that could change the proposal which I’m optimistic will lead to a better decision and project.”

The access plan is an attempt to meet several needs and eliminate danger and conflict. The Forest Service stated, “The existing Turkey Creek trailhead has outgrown its utility, is unsafe, frequently blocks traffic and does not meet Forest Service recreation and water quality standards.”

Ben Lee, head of the Verde Valley School, said the closure of 10 square miles of public land to equestrian traffic will negatively impact their equestrian program.

“We would like to partner with the Forest Service and other community members to find ways to avoid the proposed large-scale closure while still protecting fragile soils and ecosystems,” he said.

Lee said the equestrian program is the bedrock piece of the school’s programming, and VVS has had riders daily on trails on their own property and in the public lands around their campus for 75 years.

According to the Forest Service, once the proposal has been modified, USFS is committed to a second comment period for the Turkey Creek Trails project, expected to take place in late winter or spring 2024.