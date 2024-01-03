‘Next Goal Wins' premiere Jan. 5-11 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Next Goal Wins’ showing Jan. 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Next Goal Wins’ features a stellar ensemble cast, including Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

‘Next Goal Wins’ follows the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.

With the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world’s worst soccer team around in this humorous and heartfelt underdog story.

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 5, 7, 9 and 11 at 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 6, 8 and 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.