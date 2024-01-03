Performers: apply now for Red Dirt Concerts 2024 series

The city of Sedona seeks musicians of all varieties to apply for the spring and fall 2024 Red Dirt Concerts Series.



The Red Dirt Concerts are free to the public and will be held every Friday in May and September, from 5 – 8 p.m., at the Posse Grounds Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park.

“The Red Dirt Concert Series is one of the most popular community events hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, and they continue to get better and better. If history is any indication, 2024 will be the best year yet!” said Recreation Coordinator – Special Events Jason Vargo.

The Red Dirt Concert series was originally established in partnership with the Friends of the Posse Grounds as a platform to showcase and support local musicians and performers, and to provide an opportunity for community gathering and entertainment. The series remains focused on showcasing local acts, and is also open to performers from outside northern Arizona.

Each three-hour show will feature at minimum two acts. Applicants are asked to provide examples of their music/performance, and final selections will be made by committee.

The application can be found at SedonaAZ.gov/Concerts. Interested bands/performers must apply no later than 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22.