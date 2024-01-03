Public agencies address Big Park Council

Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization (VVREO) Report By President Tom Binnings

Yavapai College Course Offerings: VVREO works closely with Yavapai College (YC). YC has a relatively new director for the local campus, Dr. Irina DelGenio, and the college is doing great things with their Skilled Trades and Culinary Arts Programs. He will forward their presentation to BPC.

Broadband Initiative: There are multiple broadband providers coming into the Verde Valley, and the new fiber optic pipeline coming up I-17 has been completed. Each local community is working separately to achieve access to this service, often preferring different suppliers. Sedona and the VOC are both most connected with Altice (Optimum) and most closely aligned with each other in terms of future fiber coming into the region along 179. Tom and an ad hoc committee from BPC are working closely with Cory Christianson, Yavapai County, on BEAD funding, and met with three major service providers. (AirBeam, Allo and Lumen, formerly Centurylink) Tom voiced concern about Lumen due to their apparent lack of interest in taking fiber to homes even though they currently have the most fiber in the region. His concern is shared by Sedona. Eliminating Lumen leaves 2 potential suppliers. Cox Cable is in southern Yavapai County and potentially could serve this area as well. The County seems to prefer Cox. Unserved and Severely Underserved areas have the highest priority, which is why the County has targeted Beaver Creek Rim Rock and Verde Village. Our area is Underserved, which is the second priority; our broadband being below the minimum acceptable level of 100 mbps download and 20 mbps upload. Our survey shows we are significantly below those levels. In the coming months BPC should be prepared to support at least one provider who will be making an application to the State’s Arizona Commerce authority (ACA) to receive subsidies to bring broadband to homes in Big Park. Tom recommends making broadband a BPC priority for 2024 to secure BEAD funding. He cautioned thinking that our current levels of Internet speeds are adequate as in the future we will have many more devices and home services connected to the internet and buyers of properties are already becoming more diligent about home Internet access when selecting where to live.

Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District, Superintendent, Dr. Tom Swaninger.

Tom focused on the students of Red Rock High School, and the bright future that they represent, using the Interact Club (sponsored by Rotary) as an example. There are over 40 students that participate in the club. Tom then explained typical activities including monthly visits to Sedona Winds, serving Meals on Wheels at St. Andrews church, and helping at the elementary school Wildcat Carnival, Food Truck Festival and Elks Lodge. He emphasized that they’ll often volunteer for hours at a time or the entire day. At Sedona Winds they help with bingo and singing Christmas carols. They also visit individual rooms of residents who are unable to join the group events. They recently sponsored a food drive at the high school, fostering positive competition between the grade levels, and helped with Breakfast with Santa sponsored by the City of Sedona, beginning at 7:30am on the weekend. Tom stressed that the students willingly volunteer and are enthusiastic about the services they are able to provide to the community. The connection of those in the community of different ages, maybe different economic backgrounds, being able to spend time together is invaluable. The better we understand each other, the stronger our community becomes. Tom then acknowledged the leaders of these programs such as Teresa Lamparder, whose mentoring skills keep enthusiasm among the students high. Without strong leadership, programs can falter, and he expressed appreciation for the individuals leading the program.

At the conclusion of Tom’s presentation Colleen Hinds suggested that student participation in the Big Park Council would be a great way to introduce them to issues facing the community and encourage participation. Tom agreed.