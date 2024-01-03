OFFERS
Town of Camp Verde wants gigabit fiber internet for all New owners of Prescott Gateway Mall rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Drone will help Copper Canyon firefighters Be aware of 'hold charges' when pumping gas Mingus, COCSD superintendent search on the same path Turkey Creek horse trails get another look Expect less funding for projects in 2024 State Legislative session, say local lawmakers Mountain lion raises concern in Jerome 1st week of 2024 may bring precipitation

Wed, Jan. 03
Rotary hosts ‘Choose Your Adventure’ Raffle

Originally Published: January 3, 2024 9:59 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village announced the launch of the “Choose Your Adventure” Raffle, a dynamic fundraising event set to captivate participants with the allure of incredible prizes while supporting impactful community initiatives.

Raffle tickets — priced at $20 each, six for $100, 35 for $500, or 70 for $1,000 — are available for purchase online or by contacting the club president. Participants choose from eight outstanding packages that include luxurious accommodations in San Juan Island, Washington; Park City, Utah; Breckenridge, Colorado: Tamarindo, Costa Rica; as well as Scottsdale and Sedona, Arizona.

Additionally, there’s an adrenaline-pumping 5-minute Clarks Market Grocery Grab option along with local gift certificates.

The drawing party for these incredible prizes is scheduled for April 6, 2024, adding an element of anticipation and excitement for participants.

The “Choose Your Adventure” Raffle is not just about winning; it’s about making a difference. Ticket proceeds will directly support significant community-based projects undertaken by the Village Rotary.

These projects, guided by the motto “People of Action,” include the popular Village Rotary Community Garden, robust youth services projects promoting literacy, creativity, leadership, and student exchanges, as well as several Veteran’s support and recognition projects.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village is dedicated to embracing the power of generosity and community service to drive positive change. The members are committed to making a lasting impact on the local community and the world at large.

To purchase your raffle tickets and support these impactful initiatives, visit the “Choose Your Adventure” website at tinyurl.com/adventureraffle, QR code (above) or contact president@SedonaVillageRotary.org.

