SIFF partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Golda’ on Monday, Jan. 8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood!

‘Monday Movies on Main’ continues on Monday, Jan. 8 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Golda’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

‘Golda’ is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

One woman stood between victory and defeat.

Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance.

Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.