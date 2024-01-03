SIFF presents ‘America’s Musical Journey’ and ‘Into America’s Wild’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘America’s Musical Journey’ and ‘Into America’s Wild’ showing Jan. 5-11 at the Alice Gill Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres. The two award-winning films will show in one package.

AMERICA’S MUSICAL JOURNEY

‘America’s Musical Journey’ celebrates the unique diversity of cultures and creative innovation that characterize America, as told through the story of its music.

Narrated by legendary Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, the film follows Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Aloe Blacc as he traces the roots of America’s music, following the footsteps of Louis Armstrong through the colorful locales and cultures where America’s music was born.

Visiting such iconic cities as New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Nashville, Memphis, Miami and more, ‘America’s Musical Journey’ explores the collision of cultures that gave birth to such electrifying American art forms as jazz, the blues, country, rock and roll, hip-hop and more. As audiences join Blacc on this joyful, tune-filled tour, they’ll experience uniquely American adventures such as paddle-wheel boating up the Mississippi Delta, flash mob dancing in Chicago and skydiving with Elvis impersonators over Memphis in scenes shot exclusively for the giant screen.

INTO AMERICA’S WILD

A celebration of the transformational allure of nature and wild places, ‘Into America’s Wild’ is a non-stop ride via kayak, bike, train, hot air balloon, zipline, kite surfboard and more into some of the most beautiful but little-known landscapes of North America.



From the wilds of Alaska and the lush coastline of Oregon to the ancient canyons of the Southwest and the rolling hills of the Appalachian Trail, ‘Into America’s Wild’ is wall-to-wall with natural treasures and the joy that comes from spending time in nature.

Guiding this journey are three trailblazers — Native American astronaut John Herrington, Alaskan pilot and youth advocate Ariel Tweto, and record-breaking long-distance hiker Jennifer Pharr Davis — who share a passion for connecting people to experiences in the wild. As they wind their way through the scenic byways, ancient homelands, secret gems and hidden trails of America, viewers will discover the special human connection we all share with the natural world.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5 and 6 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday and Tuesday, Jan. 7 and 9 at 7 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 8, 10 and 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.