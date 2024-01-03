SIFF presents ‘Four Daughters’ premiere Jan. 6-11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Four Daughters’ showing Jan. 6-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

‘Four Daughters’ has been shortlisted for two Academy Awards: Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature.

A riveting exploration of rebellion, memory, and sisterhood, ‘Four Daughters’ reconstructs the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters, unpacking a complex family history through intimate interviews and performance to examine how the Tunisian woman’s two eldest daughters were radicalized.

Casting professional actresses as the missing eldest daughters Ghofrane and Rahma, along with acclaimed Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabri as Olfa, director Kaouther Ben Hania restages pivotal moments in the family’s life, interwoven with confessions and reflections from Olfa and younger daughters Eya and Tayssir that capture moments of joy, loss, violence, and heartache.

‘Four Daughters’ is a compelling portrait of five women and a unique and ambitious work of nonfiction storytelling that questions the nature of memory, the weight of inherited trauma, and the ties that bind mother and daughter.

Showtimes will be Saturday and Tuesday, Jan. 6 and 9 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, Jan. 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.