SIFF presents ‘The Teddy Roosevelt Show’ live Jan. 5-6

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-man theatrical production: ‘The Teddy Roosevelt Show’ starring Joe Wiegand live on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 5 and 6.

Joe Wiegand is the world’s premiere Theodore Roosevelt Reprisor. Over twenty years, his Theodore Roosevelt has been seen by audiences in all fifty states and internationally, from the White House to Yosemite National Park. Now, he brings his acclaimed one-man show to Sedona. Join us as we watch Teddy Roosevelt’s story unfold on stage.

Joe’s Theodore Roosevelt performances are endorsed by the Congressionally Chartered Theodore Roosevelt Association of Oyster Bay, New York, and have been featured annually at the Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace National Historic Site, Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

As Theodore Roosevelt, Joe has been featured as a keynote speaker at national conferences, conventions, and leadership retreats to rave reviews throughout the nation.

Theodore Roosevelt is considered one of America’s greatest presidents. Our youngest president ever, TR was the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and the Congressional Medal of Honor. Our first conservation president, Theodore Roosevelt preserved two hundred and thirty million acres of parks, forests, national monuments, wildlife refuges, and game preserves. He led the nation to build the Panama Canal and sent the Great White Fleet steaming around the world. After his presidency, he hunted in Africa, toured Europe, ran as the Bull Moose Progressive, and explored the River of Doubt in the Amazon Jungle. His was the strenuous life, the glory of work, and the joy of living.



ABOUT JOE WIEGAND

Joe Wiegand is a political science graduate of The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Twice elected to head Sewanee’s student government, Joe had earlier been elected Governor of the American Legion Illinois Boys State and President of the American Legion Boys Nation program. Joe served as a graduate assistant at the Center for Governmental Studies at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, before launching his own business as a political campaign consultant and public policy expert.



Joe has been named a Wilkins Scholar, a Harry S. Truman Scholar, and a Thomas J. Watson Fellow. Joe served six years as a member of the DeKalb County, Illinois Board of Commissioners. Joe was working in public policy and running election campaigns when he began performing as Theodore Roosevelt in 2002.

This production is made possible by grants from the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and The Burton Family Foundation. Accommodations are generously provided by Bruce and Janet Misamore.

Showtimes are Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 6 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a meet-and-greet with Joe Wiegand in the lobby after each show.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.