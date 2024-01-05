Spotty chances for rain, snow in coming days

VERDE VALLEY—There is an increasing chance for precipitation across the Verde Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, and a winter storm watch for higher elevations like Jerome and Sedona.

Saturday will have increasing clouds throughout the day and high daytime temperature around 49 degrees. A slight chance of rain and snow showers comes between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28, winds up 22 mph and a 30% chance of precipitation. Higher elevations in the Verde Valley may see an accumulation of less than a half-inch of snow.

There is a winter storm watch from Saturday evening to Sunday night with heavy snow possible above 3,500 feet, with 1-4 inches accumulation possible in areas below 6,000 feet. (See possible snow accumulations below.)

Sunday arrives with a 90% chance of precipitation. That may come in the form of snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain and snow into the afternoon. The high temperature is expected to be near 41 with winds gusting up to 24 mph. The overnight low may be around 21. There is a 30% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m.

Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 43 and a nighttime low around 22 under clear skies.

Tuesday may be sunny and a little warmer, with a high near 47. The overnight low will likely be around 27.

Wednesday, too, is likely to be in the upper 40s during a sunny day, though winds may gust up to 22 mph. The overnight low may be around 28 as clouds move back in.

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 46 but with a 25% chance of rain and snow showers and winds gusting as high as 25 mph. The night may be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow showers and a low around 20 degrees.

Friday, from this distance, may be mostly sunny with a high near 48 but gusting winds and a 20% chance of precipitation.

The winter storm watch Jan. 6-7 may cause difficult traffic situations on Interstate 17 from Cordes Junction to Flagstaff and along I-40, according to the NWS. "Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages."

Snow forecast from 11 PM Saturday to 11 PM Sunday:

Alpine 4 to 6 inches



Flagstaff 4 to 8 inches





Forest Lakes 8 to 12 inches

Grand Canyon 4 to 6 inches

Heber-Overgaard 4 to 6 inches

Munds Park 6 to 10 inches







Payson 4 to 6 inches

Pine-Strawberry 6 to 10 inches



Prescott 2 to 4 inches

Prescott Valley 1 to 3 inches







Sedona 3 to 5 inches

Williams 4 to 6 inches





Winslow 1 to 2 inches.