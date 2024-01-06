All AZ residents get free admission to state parks for MLK Day, Jan. 15

Looking for something edifying to do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Arizona State Parks & Trails has announced that entrance fees will again be waived at its more than 30 parks and natural areas during the holiday.

The Verde Valley is home to six: Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Fort Verde State Historic Park, Jerome State Historic Park, Red Rock State Park, Slide Rock State Park and the Verde River Greenway State Natural Area.

Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance. Fees will still apply at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and for tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, camping, special events and concessions.

To check out ways to enjoy the outdoors, visit AZStateParks.com/outdoor-resources.