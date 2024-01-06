Obituary: Bernadette A. Rezak

Bernadette A. Rezak

1948 - 2023



Bernadette A. Rezak, 75, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023 from sudden collapse due to health related complications. She was born in Swoyersville, Pennsylvnia, to Stephanie Antos and Albert Orleski in 1948.





Bernadette attended West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and graduated in 1966. She then attended the John Powers School for Modeling and enjoyed a brief career in the modeling industry and performed Greek style belly dance for the Middle East Restaurant in Philadelphia.

In the 1980’s under the name of Bernadette Kimmel, she owned a unique clothing boutique in Tower City named “The Enchanted Closet” and was best known for her fashion shows and New York City fashion style. In the 1990’s she worked for The Citizen Standard Newspaper in Valley View, Pennsylvania, and worked in the advertising and photography departments; one of her fondest memories of Pennsylvania.

Her hobbies included sewing, quilt making, dance, writing, fashion and religious studies. She was involved in the Order of the Eastern Star in Alameda, California and Florence, Arizona, the Amaranth and The Rosicrucian among other charitable organizations.

Bernadette is survived by her loving and devoted husband Robb Rezak, his son Grant and daughter Rhiannon in CA; from PA, her son Harry Kimmel III, wife Heidi from Lancaster; daughter Stephanie Unger-Micklus and husband Robert Micklus from Hamburg; her granddaughters Reina Unger and Cheyenne Micklus; grandson Harry Kimmel IV; great-grandson Drew Sulik from GA; her brother Richard Orleski and wife Rita; and from AZ, brother-in-law Philip Hopley and niece Marie Frazier and family amongst other relatives; and two beloved cats, Thoth and Horus.

Bernadette requested a private service for family scheduled for summer of 2024 in Camp Verde. Her final resting place will be in Sedona, Arizona.

Condolences and favorite memories maybe shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com .

Information provided by the funeral home.