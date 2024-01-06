OFFERS
Obituary: Roberta Davis (Lajeunesse)

Roberta Davis (Lajeunesse)

Roberta Davis (Lajeunesse)

Originally Published: January 6, 2024 12:05 a.m.

Roberta Davis (Lajeunesse)

1942 - 2023

Roberta Davis (Lajeunesse), 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona, left this earth on Dec. 27, 2023, to start her next new adventure. She was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went.

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Nov. 10, 1942, Roberta spent a large portion of her life in Lowell and Billerica, Massachusetts, then finally moved to Arizona in 2006. Roberta loved her family and was a people person, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting and she loved to read.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents Katherine (Kinch) Lajeunesse and Harold Lajeunesse, her husband Cedric (Dave) Davis and brother Jack Lajeunesse.

Roberta is survived by her two children, daughter Ronilee (Roland) Oates of Cottonwood, AZ, and son Robyn (Rene) Gadourey of N. Reading, MA; her two grandchildren Jared and Nicole Gadourey (who were her pride and joy) her sister Margret (Edward) Bishop of Greensboro, NC, two nieces Heidi Davis and Amanda (Clint) McFarland and former husband Ronald Gadourey.

At Roberta’s request, there will be no services. Instead, she asked that friends and loved ones read a good book and know that she will be by your side with every turning page.

Information provided by the family.

