Coal miners in North Dakota unearth a mammoth tusk buried for thousands of years
In this image provided by Coleman Fredricks, coal miners unearthed a mammoth tusk in May 2023 at the Freedom Mine near Beulah, N.D. The large scoop of an electric shovel dug the tusk out of the earth and dropped it into a truck, which later dumped the load, revealing the tusk. The North Dakota Geologic Survey subsequently visited the mine and dug for more bones at the site, finding more than 20 mammoth bones, now wrapped in plastic for their protection as paleontologists work to preserve them. (Coleman Fredricks via AP)