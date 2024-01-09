Family of British tourist killed in 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash wins $100M settlement
A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, Feb. 10, 2018, in Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, a Nevada judge approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife— when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018. (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File)