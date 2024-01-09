OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Board takes up Mingus Library books Thursday Camp Verde School Board to discuss possible donations, pay raises Enjoy the sun: Snow to make brief return this week Easing the traffic congestion in the Red Rocks? Palosaari made ‘disturbing’ comments to Elinski, mayor says County supervisors argue over board assignments County names new clerk of the board UPDATE: City Manager Scotty Douglass resigns 18-year-old Camp Verde resident leads 13th annual Martin Luther King March County not seeing nationwide COVID spike

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Family of British tourist killed in 2018 Grand Canyon helicopter crash wins $100M settlement

A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, Feb. 10, 2018, in Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, a Nevada judge approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife— when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018. (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File)

A survivor, lower right, walks away from the scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash along the jagged rocks of the Grand Canyon, Feb. 10, 2018, in Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, a Nevada judge approved a $100 million cash settlement to the parents of a British tourist who was among five killed — including his newlywed wife— when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Grand Canyon in 2018. (Teddy Fujimoto via AP, File)

SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 2:27 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News