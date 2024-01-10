'Apache New Image' opens the First Latin Night of 2024 at Main Stage

We have trivia, Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Main Stage. Drinkin and Thinkin with Tay and Sam. Trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.

Friday, Jan. 12 is our First Latin Night of 2024. 'Apache New Image' will be here.

Pre-sale tickets $35, for more information contact: Raymond Razo 928-301-6865. Doors open at 9 p.m., 21+.

Saturday Night join us at Main Stage for 'Pardon the Interruption' A Dolly Parton themed Birthday Party for two of our amazing local ladies, Bean Kramer and Niki Kubrock will be celebrating their Birthdays on Jan 13th. ill Ego will be taking over Main Stage for this birthday bash! Come enjoy some great drink specials and fun having time! Music will get started at 9 p.m. See you on the dancefloor! No cover, 21+

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts 'This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo' with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.. Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.

Saturday Night join us at Main Stage for 'Pardon the Interruption' A Dolly Parton themed Birthday Party for two of our amazing local ladies, Bean Kramer and Niki Kubrock will be celebrating their Birthdays on Jan. 13. ill.Ego will be taking over Main Stage for this birthday bash ! Come enjoy some great drink specials and fun having time! Music will get started at 9 p.m. See you on the dancefloor! No cover, 21+