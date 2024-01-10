‘The Crime is Mine’ premiere Jan. 12-18 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Crime is Mine’ showing Jan. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Paris in the 1930s — a playground for industrial heirs and debonair architects. But the City of Lights does not shine evenly for all.

Struggling actress Madeleine (Nadia Terezkiewicz) and her best friend Pauline (Rebecca Marder), an unemployed lawyer, live in a cramped flat and owe five months’ rent. Opportunity knocks after a lascivious theatrical producer who made an inappropriate advance towards Madeleine turns up dead.

Madeline stands trial for murder and ascends to scandalous stardom, with Pauline serving as defense counsel and media circus ringmaster. A new life of fame, wealth, and tabloid celebrity awaits — until the truth comes out.

Adapted from a 1934 play by Georges Berr and Louis Verneuil and featuring a murder’s row of a supporting cast including Isabelle Huppert, Dany Boon, and Fabrice Luchini, ‘The Crime Is Mine’ is a rollicking farce and scabrous satire with a wily feminist edge from one of French cinema’s most chameleonic stylists, François Ozon.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 16, 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.