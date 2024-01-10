Elton John and Hans Zimmer Surround Sound Experience Jan. 18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for Dark Side of the Room, featuring Elton John and Hans Zimmer on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Experience a mind-blowing, exclusive, one-night-only musical extravaganza, featuring multi-Grammy award-winning legend, Elton John and the world’s most successful, multi-academy award-winning film score producer, Hans Zimmer.

Recorded in 1971, Paul Buckmaster wrote the orchestral arrangements and conducted 52 songs for Elton, the Madman from England. Ultimately, Buckmaster collaborated on eight Elton John studio albums. Hear some of Elton’s most celebrated songs of his earlier days.

And then came Hans Zimmer, the madman from Germany. Hans has composed the music scores for over 150 films. Epic movies like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of The Caribbean, Pearl Harbor, The Da Vinci Code, Inception, Interstellar, and The Dark Knight.

This evening promises to deliver an unforgettable music spectacular. Together, you will be surrounded by the most powerful, passionate, and awe-inspiring collection of orchestral pop and rock music you have ever experienced.

Everyone has experienced 5.1 surround in movie theaters, but never like this! Experience this in Sedona’s best sound system at the Mary D. Fisher Theater. This is a no-visuals, sonic experience, reminiscent of lost art of listening to music in the dark.

Presented by Multi-Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (The Discus Award, Surround Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award Surround & Grammy nominee 2005).

Limited to a maximum seating of 40 for each night.

Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.