‘Great Barrier Reef’ and ‘Humpback Whales’ presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Great Barrier Reef’ and ‘Humpback Whales’ showing Jan. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The two award-winning films will show in one package.

GREAT BARRIER REEF

What comes to mind when you think of the largest structure built by living creatures? China’s sprawling Great Wall? Or maybe the skyscrapers of New York and Dubai? The truth is, no human feat of construction can compare to the sheer size and majesty of the Great Barrier Reef — spanning more than 1,400 miles off the coast of Australia and home to countless unique species of aquatic life.



Narrated by acclaimed Australian actor Eric Bana, ‘Great Barrier Reef’ lets us experience the awe of this natural cityscape and introduces us to the visionaries and “citizen scientists” who are helping us better understand and protect the reef.



Grab your mask and snorkel and come on an unforgettable adventure with majestic manta rays and sea turtles, witness the birth of baby seahorses, participate in a coral watch expedition, and discover the exotic splendor of fluorescent corals at night as ‘Great Barrier Reef’ captures the natural beauty and exquisite strangeness of this awesome, bizarre, and vibrant living world.

HUMPBACK WHALES

Narrated by Ewan McGregor, ‘Humpback Whales’ is an extraordinary journey into the mysterious world of one of nature’s most awe-inspiring marine mammals. Set in the spectacular waters of Alaska, Hawaii and the remote islands of Tonga, this ocean adventure offers audiences an up-close look at how these whales communicate, sing, feed, play and take care of their young.

Captured for the first time with IMAX cameras, and found in every ocean on earth, humpbacks were nearly driven to extinction 50 years ago, but today are making a slow but remarkable recovery. Join a team of researchers as they unlock the secrets of the humpback and find out why humpbacks are the most acrobatic of all whales, why they sing their haunting songs, and why these intelligent, 55-foot, 50-ton animals migrate up to 10,000 miles round-trip every year.



Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Monday and Thursday, Jan. 12, 13, 15 and 18 at 4 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.