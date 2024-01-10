Great live music at Sound Bites Grill

Get set live-music fans for some of Sedona’s best musicians strutting their stuff at Sound Bites Grill this week.

Beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, turn this upscale restaurant into the perfect venue to see, listen and dance to talented performers, up close and personal.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s Patrick Ki presiding over Wineaux Wednesday, a wine tasting evening filled with music and good cheer.

Ki is a virtuoso guitarist and ukulele player who enthrall his audience with musical compositions that touch the soul and entice the spirit. He is a local favorite and always brings the music home.

On Fri. The legendary Robin Miller performs solo. He has led a musical life few others can claim to have lived. A touring musician, composer, recording artist with many CDs behind him, he captures the attention of every audience, which are mesmerized by his command of verse and beautiful voice.



He is a regular at Sound Bites Grill with a solid local following.

His music is perfect to ‘Chill on the Hill’ on a lazy Thursday night.

On Friday night, Jan. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s songwriter Sharon Silverstein performing.

Her original music has a magical and uncanny ability to get under the skin. Sharon's musical talent and ability to act as a clear ‘Divine’ channel is truly remarkable, and a gift to all who choose to receive it.

She is a singer-songwriter with an upbeat motivational folk/rock style. She brings spiritual teachings through inspirational music to move your soul into its innate alignment.

She is an accomplished, international musician and singer/songwriter. Sharon’s music moves people to a greater self-awareness, unity, and world peace. Her music aims to support individuals, families and communities to live a consciously kind, healthy and sustainable lifestyle which is in harmony with our planet.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s the Chris Counelis Jazz Quartet jazzing it up for the head nodding, finger snapping jazz aficionados.

Saxophonist Chris Counelis is a true master at his craft. Versatile, engaging, talented and inclusive, this musician plays to the audience, especially for those who love Jazz.

He makes you feel like you and the music are one. He will be joined by trumpet player Dave Len Scott, and bassist Troy Perkins, both jazz luminaries in their own right.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s acoustic guitar master Michel Lucarelli gracing the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom Stage.

Lucarelli is a finger-picking style guitarist with a great command of lyrical movement and artistic expression. He is known for his diverse and expressive style, blending rock, popular, jazz, classical and Latin, as well as original compositions.

He has made numerous radio and television appearances including CBS’s Touched By An Angel, and most recently his music was Featured on Warner Brothers Television hit TV show ‘Major Crimes’. He has also entertained for industry notables such as Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks, Robert Redford, and Arts & Entertainment.

So, come on out this week to enjoy some of Northern Arizona’s best musicians and fine dining at its best at Sound Bites Grill.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed events.