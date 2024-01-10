Kaleidoscope Redrocks returns for Sedona’s Winter Play Day 2024

“Before moving to Sedona in 2018, we lived in Ahwatukee, a beautiful neighborhood in Phoenix near South Mountain Park and Preserve. It doesn’t have the red rocks but it does attract a lot of visitors to hike the spectacular desert landscape. It is the largest municipal park in the U.S. and one of the largest parks in North America and the World,” share the homeschooled Moskoff sisters, Gracie, 18 and Tivona, 14 of the band Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

“The splendor of Sedona is certainly second to none, including the vibrant music scene that we have been a part of since we moved here, setting our sights on the Posse Grounds Pavilion stage. So, to be invited back a second year is truly an honor and privilege to perform for Sedona’s Winter Play Day, on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 12 Noon to 1 p.m.,” say the ladies. Our goal is to be included for the Red Dirt Concert Series in 2024.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks’ name is a tribute to this amazing place we all call home or favorite travel destination. The multi-instrumental sister duo play over 50 years of music from classic rock, country, folk, pop, punk and their own originals off their debut album “Running Out Of Time'' released in 2023, as well as new songs yet to be recorded. The sets Gracie and Tivona prepare for shows are always different to keep it interesting and entertaining.

KR sisters Gracie and Tivona have been performing throughout Arizona for the last eight years fulfilling their mission "to make people good" with their music. Each lady plays acoustic & electric guitars, drums, keyboard, bass and ukulele "singing in harmonies only sisters can create." Both even play two instruments at a time, for example, guitar and drums or keyboard and guitar on certain songs to be true to the full band sound.

“The event will be held at the Posse Grounds Pavilion 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 and consist of a DJ, live musical performance, inflatables, fun and games, s’mores served by the Sedona Fire Department (or someone else awesome from the community), face painting, snow machines and hourly raffles,” states Jason Vargo, Recreation Coordinator I - Special Events.

“So, come on out with the whole family to enjoy a fun filled day hosted by the City of Sedona Parks and Recreation Dept. and we’d especially like to thank Jason Vargo who is also a great musician with the band, The Naughty Bits!, for inviting us to perform from 12-1 p.m.,” exclaim Gracie and Tivona!