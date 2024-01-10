Marilyn Monroe Declassified at Sedona MUFON

Paul Davids will present his film Marilyn Monroe Declassified on Jan. 14, 3 p.m., at Sedona MUFON's 'High Strangeness' Series at The Global Center for Christ Consciousness.

Declassified FBI and CIA documents help director Paul Davids unravel the puzzle of Marilyn Monroe's demise, which was officially ruled a "probable suicide," while providing detailed evidence supporting the conclusion that Marilyn was murdered. Yes, there was UFO involvement in Marilyn's life. As proven by a CIA memo, her affair with President Kennedy resulted in her being privy to highly classified UFO information about the 1947 Roswell UFO crash, and that knowledge was dangerous. 'Marilyn Monroe Declassified' puts together a powerful case that Marilyn was murdered by those who wanted to silence her. The film is unflinching in its evidence for showing what was behind her death, how it was done and why, and why the truth has been covered up for so many decades. In 96 minutes, the documentary balances the public image of the blonde bombshell icon with information about her revealed in declassified FBI and CIA files. Here is the proof that her troubles were not all the product of her upbringing in an orphanage, abuse of prescription drugs, or failed marriages. Beginning with her wedding to communist-leaning playwright Arthur Miller, she was tailed, targeted, and tormented by the FBI, CIA, and Mafia - and ultimately, through affairs with powerful men, she was unwittingly caught in the middle of a vendetta of lethal forces. Dead at age 36, just months after singing 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President' at JFK's extravagant party, she was officially listed as a "probable suicide."

Sedona resident Davids is an American independent filmmaker, writer, and artist. He has also written episodes for the television series Transformers as well as a spin-off of the Star Wars series with his wife, Hollace Davids, informally known as the Jedi Prince series. Davids was executive producer for Showtime's 'Roswell: The UFO Coverup' starring Kyle MacLachlan, Dwight Yoakam, and Martin Sheen, and Ron James's Accidental Truth - UFO Revelations, plus The Life After Death Project 1, 2 and 3, Starry Night and Timothy Leary's Dead that screened at the Mary Fisher Theatre in recent months.

He and co-producer Hollis Davids join filmmaker Jennifer Stein in a Q&A session after the screening. Attendees can then join them for a light dinner at a local restaurant for an in-depth visit with them and other guests.

Location:

The Global Center for Christ Consciousness, 100 Northview Road, Sedona, AZ 86336. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; the program begins at 3 p.m. Admission: $15 cash only at the door is appreciated. This program is open to the public. Events are monthly, October-June on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. For monthly programs, please visit sedonamufon.org.

MUFON is currently the largest and oldest non-profit, civilian-run UFO organization in the world. It publishes a monthly journal, holds an annual symposium, and currently has more than 800 trained field investigators and 3500 members throughout the globe.