Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. to Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month. January’s concert features Paul Gazda, Gioia and Tim Young.

When the Beatles hit the airwaves in 1964, Paul Gazda began teaching himself guitar. The following year, he joined his first band. In 1971, he joined a full-time rock band and began writing songs. Unfortunately, after a year of gigging on the road, he found that life on the road did not agree with him, so he shifted his creative focus to another of his loves…creating art. A reunion of his high school band in 2015 rekindled his love of music, and the next year, he and Bob Chadwick started a band that would become The Eclectics. Since then, he has enjoyed the fun and musical growth of playing local open mics, concerts and gigs.

Blue-eyed soulstress, Gioia, of the duo, Sugar Moon, is a dynamic vocalist, playing in the pocket rhythms on guitar and ukulele to a fun mix of well-loved covers.



Tim Young cut his teeth in the music business in New York. He constructed, created, and fronted a half-dozen rock bands, recorded countless demos, and many live recordings. In 2013, opportunity knocked and set the stage for the move from New York to Arizona. Presently Mighty Tim performs live all over Arizona's Verde Valley.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8:00a-7:00p and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at CampVerde.AZ.Gov/cvcl or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.