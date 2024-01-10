Sedona Historical Society Director to present ‘Re-interpreting Sedona’s History’

Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum Executive Director Nate Meyers will be the organization’s speaker at their next Sedona Stories event on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. The event will take place in the historic Apple Shed at the Museum. The title of the presentation is ‘Re-interpreting Sedona’s History.’

Meyers, who has spent his entire career working in local history museums, will share his perspective on Sedona’s unique history, reinterpreting familiar stories and sharing new insights into the people and events that have shaped the community.

“A community’s history is what makes it unique, and Sedona has some really fascinating stories to dig into,” said Meyers. “I’m excited to share my interpretation of our community’s history. Hopefully people who attend this talk will come away from it with a whole new appreciation for what makes Sedona special.”

Meyers’ presentation will explore the history of Red Rock Country from its earliest inhabitants through to today. Familiar stories will be presented in a different light, inviting the audience to examine what they think they know about the history of the Sedona community.

If potential attendees think they’re going to sit through a boring lecture, Meyers says think again. “Sure, we’ll talk about some very serious things during the presentation. But we’ll also look at some fun topics like movie making and the importance of McDonald’s teal arches. We’ll challenge assumptions about history but we’ll also have some laughs along the way.”

This presentation is part of the Sedona Heritage Museum’s Sedona Stories lecture series. Sedona Stories are presented at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month in the Museum’s Apple Shed. Presentations are free to attend.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.