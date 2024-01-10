SIFF partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for 'Monday Movies on Main' with ‘Boundaries’ on Monday, Jan. 15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Old Town Center for the Arts to bring movies to Cottonwood!

‘Monday Movies on Main’ continues on Monday, Jan. 15 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Boundaries’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

‘Boundaries’ features an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Christopher Plummer, Vera Farmiga, Christopher Lloyd, Kristen Schaal and Bobby Cannavale.

Laura (Oscar-nominee Vera Farmiga) is a single mother living in Seattle, who has a constant need to put others and animals before her. When her estranged, criminally-minded father Jack (Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer) is kicked out of his retirement home, Laura agrees to drive him down the coast to live with her sister JoJo (Kristen Schaal) in LA.

Along for the ride is her bright but troubled son Henry, and an assortment of animal charity cases. Without telling Laura, Jack convinces Henry to help him sell off his copious supply of marijuana at every stop of their journey, resulting in unexpected reunions with old friends and family. And along the way Laura finally confronts Leonard — her dead-beat ex-husband (Bobby Cannavale).

In art as in life, no two road trips are the same — that’s what makes the classic journey the most elastic of storytelling frames for comedy, tragedy, and all the stuff in between. ‘Boundaries’ — writer/director Shana Feste’s unabashedly autobiographical portrait of her charming grifter of a dad — takes the West Coast road trip places it’s never before been.

“There’s a good reason the road trip is such an institution: The simple act of travel makes it clear that the journey is always the real destination. And the characters you meet along the way are never quite what they appear,” said Feste.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.