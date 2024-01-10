SIFF presents ‘Eileen’ premiere Jan. 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Eileen’ showing Jan. 12-18 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Based on the book of the same name by literary powerhouse Ottessa Moshfegh, ‘Eileen’ follows a peculiar young woman whose dreary life stretches on toward unending misery.

In frigid 1960s Boston, Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) shuffles between her father’s dingy, emotionally haunted home and the prison where she works alongside colleagues who have ostracized her.

When an intoxicating woman (Anne Hathaway) joins the prison staff, Eileen is taken. Just when the possibility of a salvational friendship (or maybe more) takes hold and forms a singular glimmer in Eileen’s darkness, her newfound confidant entangles her in a shocking crime that alters all.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12, 13, 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 16, 17 and 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.