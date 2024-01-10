SIFF presents ‘Military Wives’ encore Jan. 12-17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the audience sensation ‘Military Wives’ showing Jan. 12-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This special encore is in celebration of the Sedona International Film Festival’s 30th Anniversary Season.

‘Military Wives’ centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage at the center of a media sensation and global movement.

Peter Cattaneo (‘The Full Monty’) directs Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by the incredible true story of The Military Wives Choirs.

Critics are calling this the "feel-good film of the year" (BBC Radio) and rave that "it will have you on your feet cheering and crying." (Radio Times)

Showtimes will be Friday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 16 and 17 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.