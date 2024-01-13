OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood’s Airport Noise Working Group needs volunteers Board names basketball courts after Vincent Randall Rocked by resignations, City Council recalculates Pierce Coleman law firm ends Cottonwood ties after allegations YBBBS departing executive honored to play a role in chapter’s legacy Sunny days predicted for MLK weekend Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder in throat-slashing attack City manager quits immediately, says councilmembers bullied him into resigning Board considers naming gym after Vincent Randall Board takes up Mingus Library books Thursday

Subscribe Now
Sat, Jan. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Clarence “Red” A. Finch

Clarence “Red” A. Finch

Clarence “Red” A. Finch

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 12:15 a.m.

Clarence “Red” A. Finch

1929 - 2024

Clarence “Red” A. Finch, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 4, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona.

Red was born May 24, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Finch. He grew up in Phoenix and graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1947. From 1951 to 1953 Red served our country in the Army during the Korean War and was awarded multiple honors for his service. In 1955 Red graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Business Administration. Following college graduation, he was employed by Valley National Bank (Chase Bank) and retired in 1991 as the Bank Branch Manager. During his employment he served small communities around the state of Arizona before settling in Camp Verde in 1965.

While in Camp Verde he lived a very active life within all aspects of the community. He enjoyed volunteering with Yavapai County, the local school board, Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, and playing golf with friends at Lake Montezuma Country Club. Red is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister and daughter Kenna Finch.

Red is survived by his daughter Kara Finch Reddell, son-in-law John Reddell, grandchildren John Garrett Reddell (Tabatha), Kathryn Fielding (Adam), Dare Slonaker, Tanner Slonaker (Lexi), and five great-grandchildren.

Private services have been held.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News