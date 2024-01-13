Obituary: Clarence “Red” A. Finch

Clarence “Red” A. Finch

1929 - 2024

Clarence “Red” A. Finch, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 4, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona.

Red was born May 24, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Finch. He grew up in Phoenix and graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1947. From 1951 to 1953 Red served our country in the Army during the Korean War and was awarded multiple honors for his service. In 1955 Red graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Business Administration. Following college graduation, he was employed by Valley National Bank (Chase Bank) and retired in 1991 as the Bank Branch Manager. During his employment he served small communities around the state of Arizona before settling in Camp Verde in 1965.

While in Camp Verde he lived a very active life within all aspects of the community. He enjoyed volunteering with Yavapai County, the local school board, Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce, and playing golf with friends at Lake Montezuma Country Club. Red is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister and daughter Kenna Finch.

Red is survived by his daughter Kara Finch Reddell, son-in-law John Reddell, grandchildren John Garrett Reddell (Tabatha), Kathryn Fielding (Adam), Dare Slonaker, Tanner Slonaker (Lexi), and five great-grandchildren.

Private services have been held.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com