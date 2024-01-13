Obituary: Florence Marcella Vogler

Florence Marcella Vogler

1943 - 2023



Florence Marcella Vogler, 80, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away on December 31, 2023. She was born June 28, 1943, in Birdseye, Indiana to Oscar Frank Merkel and Rosella Rose Buechler Merkel.

Florence attended Dubois High School and took courses in Business Administration at Vincennes University. She was a housewife and owned and operated an office supply business. She also worked as an office manager for 25 years. She served as a Reader and greeter at her church.

Florence was interested in crocheting, gardening, canning, and wine making. She had a deep devotion to our Lord and enjoyed reciting the rosary.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dennis R. Vogler; parents Oscar and Rosella Merkel; daughter Susan Marie Vogler; brother Virgil Merkel; and sister Laverne Merkel. She is survived by sons Mark (Natalie Hardin) Vogler of Fortville, Indiana, Patrick (Debbie Ann Durham) Vogler of Hudson, Wisconsin and Richard (Laura Waldron) Vogler of Crawfordsville, Indiana; daughters Sharon (Richard) Oswald of Fallon, Nevada, and Deborah Vogler of Cottonwood, Arizona; brothers Allen (Marlene) Merkel of Jasper, Indiana, and David (Brenda) Merkel of Celestine, Indiana.

A visitation was held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM (a rosary to be held at 6:00 PM). Funeral services were held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326, on Thursday January 11, 2024, at 1:00 PM.

Contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Conference of St. Vincent De Paul, 825 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, Phone: 928-634-9625.

