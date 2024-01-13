OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood’s Airport Noise Working Group needs volunteers Board names basketball courts after Vincent Randall Rocked by resignations, City Council recalculates Pierce Coleman law firm ends Cottonwood ties after allegations YBBBS departing executive honored to play a role in chapter’s legacy Sunny days predicted for MLK weekend Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder in throat-slashing attack City manager quits immediately, says councilmembers bullied him into resigning Board considers naming gym after Vincent Randall Board takes up Mingus Library books Thursday

Subscribe Now
Sat, Jan. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Florence Marcella Vogler

Florence Marcella Vogler

Florence Marcella Vogler

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 12:35 a.m.

Florence Marcella Vogler

1943 - 2023

Florence Marcella Vogler, 80, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away on December 31, 2023. She was born June 28, 1943, in Birdseye, Indiana to Oscar Frank Merkel and Rosella Rose Buechler Merkel.

Florence attended Dubois High School and took courses in Business Administration at Vincennes University. She was a housewife and owned and operated an office supply business. She also worked as an office manager for 25 years. She served as a Reader and greeter at her church.

Florence was interested in crocheting, gardening, canning, and wine making. She had a deep devotion to our Lord and enjoyed reciting the rosary.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dennis R. Vogler; parents Oscar and Rosella Merkel; daughter Susan Marie Vogler; brother Virgil Merkel; and sister Laverne Merkel. She is survived by sons Mark (Natalie Hardin) Vogler of Fortville, Indiana, Patrick (Debbie Ann Durham) Vogler of Hudson, Wisconsin and Richard (Laura Waldron) Vogler of Crawfordsville, Indiana; daughters Sharon (Richard) Oswald of Fallon, Nevada, and Deborah Vogler of Cottonwood, Arizona; brothers Allen (Marlene) Merkel of Jasper, Indiana, and David (Brenda) Merkel of Celestine, Indiana.

A visitation was held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM (a rosary to be held at 6:00 PM). Funeral services were held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326, on Thursday January 11, 2024, at 1:00 PM.

Contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Conference of St. Vincent De Paul, 825 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, Phone: 928-634-9625.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News