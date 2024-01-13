Obituary: Marguarite (Peggy) Pigg

Marguarite (Peggy) Pigg

1934 - 2023

Marguarite (Peggy) Pigg was born Nov. 2, 1934 in Clemenceau, Arizona. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Dec. 26, 2023 at the age of 89 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Tommy (Janet) and daughter, Vivian (Albert), her five grandchildren, Denis (Elise), Tanna (Patrick), Nicholas (Marvia), Ben (Jannelle), Hannah (Cory) and her three great-grandchildren, Jake, Jaxon and Vaeda.

No services are planned at this time.

Information provided by the family.