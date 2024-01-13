OFFERS
Obituary: Mike Westcott Sr.

Mike Westcott Sr.

Mike Westcott Sr.

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 12:40 a.m.

Mike Westcott Sr.

1942 - 2024

Mike Westcott, Sr., age 81, of Clarkdale, Arizona, died on Jan. 4, 2024, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Born on Aug. 6, 1942, in Jerome, Arizona, Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. A lifelong resident of the Verde Valley, he called Clarkdale, Arizona, home for 60 years.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and LaVerne, his brother Tony, sisters Vicki and Diane, and nephew Josh. He is survived by Roberta, his wife of 64 years; brother Pat of Hereford, Arizona; his sons Michael (Joni), Timothy, John, daughter Elizabeth (Aaron), 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

An open house memorial gathering will be held at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse auditorium, 19 N. 9th St., Clarkdale, AZ, on Friday, Jan. 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to join and celebrate Mike’s life and offer support.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Mike’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause that held a special place in his heart.

Please join us as we remember and honor the life of Mike Westcott, Sr., a beloved member of the Verde Valley community.

Information provided by the family.

