Obituary: Patricia Ardis Miner

Patricia Ardis Miner

1949 - 2023

On Oct. 19, 2023, we said goodbye to our earthly angel, Patricia Ardis Miner. In the gentle embrace of her loved ones, Patricia gracefully transitioned to the realms beyond. Her spirit, now free, leaves behind a tapestry of love, memories, and an enduring legacy.

Patricia is survived by her partner of 28 years, Laura Geatches, and her cherished children-daughter Kimberly Miner, son Christian Miner, and son Patrick (Keri) Miner. Also left to cherish her memory are her dear brother, Jack Wuerker, her two grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlyn Head, a host of nieces and nephews, and many beloved pets, all of whom were touched by her warmth and loving spirit.

Born on March 28, 1949, in the heart of Detroit, Michigan, Patricia was the beloved daughter of Hans Louis Wuerker (1909-1972) and Antoinette (Lukoviak; 1907-1972). She met her future husband, Clifford Miner, at Edwin C. Denby High School and later married, raising their three beautiful children in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

A beacon of love and encouragement, Patricia was an active and devoted mother, championing her children’s academic and extracurricular pursuits. She instilled in them a fervent love for learning that became the guiding force in their lives. Despite the challenges of motherhood, Patricia pursued her own dreams, earning a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Oakland University and a Master’s of Social Work from Wayne State University.

Her compassionate heart led her to a fulfilling career as a Social Worker, where she touched the lives of many. Following a chapter of transformation and growth, Patricia embraced the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, in 1997, with her partner, Laura. There, she poured her passion into her roles as a social worker, therapist, and student advisor. Patricia’s impact resonated in her private practice and her contributions to Verde Valley Sanctuary, Yavapai College in Clarkdale, Yavapai Community Health Center in Cottonwood, and SonderMind Inc., respectively.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Patricia reveled in the tapestry of life’s joys. A certified minister, she united many in matrimony, a testament to her boundless heart. Her hobbies, varied and vibrant, included the artistry of jewelry making, crafting mosaic stepping stones, the culinary joy of baking and cooking, traveling, and the exploration of Arizona’s breathtaking landscapes. She was an avid reader, always researching ways to help others. Patricia also found solace and joy in the company of her beloved pets, a testament to her nurturing spirit. Patricia had an incomparable sweet tooth and a deep love for being near the water, where she felt the divine presence. But the Red Rocks of Sedona are where she felt the essence of spirit the most.

As we reflect on Patricia’s remarkable journey, let us celebrate a life lived with purpose, love and an unwavering commitment to others. May the memory of Patricia Ardis Miner be a source of comfort, and may her spirit find eternal peace, cradled in the love she so freely gave.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Bueler Funeral Home of Cottonwood, Arizona, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com .

Information provided by the family.