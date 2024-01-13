Obituary: Terry Richard Tasa

Terry Richard Tasa

1942 - 2023

Terry Richard Tasa (TT) was born in Clemenceau (Cottonwood), Arizona on Aug. 10, 1942, and passed on Dec. 15, 2023, after a long battle with dementia.

Terry graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1960. His graduating class was the last class to attend high school in Clarkdale, and their graduation ceremony was held at the high school in Jerome. In 1964 he graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He then enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Germany during the Vietnam War. After returning from service, Terry joined his father in T&T Refrigeration in 1968. He would later take over his father’s business, becoming co-owner of T&T Refrigeration with his brother, Dale, and close friend, Norman Major.

Terry dedicated much of his life to volunteering for many organizations including the Verde Valley Muzzleloader Association, Verde Valley Fair Board, Ducks Unlimited, Quail Unlimited, the NRA, and the Planning and Zoning Commission. He was president of the Verde Valley Contractors Association and served admirably as a Volunteer Fireman for the Cottonwood Fire Department before retiring in 1987. Terry’s dedication to the town of Cottonwood awarded him Grand Marshal of the Christmas parade in 1995.

Terry met Glenda Crabtree (Boler) in 1963, where they were school sweethearts. Their lives took different paths until 1997, when their love for each other brought them back together again, allowing them 26 loving years together. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Tasa, mother, Norine Tasa and brother, Dale Tasa.

Terry is survived by: his loving partner, Glenda Boler; his former wife Charlene Day and their children, Audra Tasa; Richard Tasa, and his children, Brenden Tasa and McKinley Tasa; Teri (Jesse) Tasa; Kodi (Chad) Drake, and their children, Tristan Drake and Haydan Drake; Glenda’s son, Shan (Jill) Talbot, and his daughters, Jessie (Tim) Crowther and Jenna (Joseph) Jenness, as well as three great-grandsons.

Terry will be remembered for his commitment to the town of Cottonwood, his love for camping, his passion for hunting and for enjoying a Coors or Keystone Light surrounded by friends and family. We love you and we’ll miss you, TT.

A celebration of life with a flag ceremony will be held at the American Legion in Cottonwood on Jan. 20, 2024, at noon. If you plan on attending, please RSVP to Glenda at glendasue64@gmail.com