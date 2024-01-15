A refugee bear from a bombed-out Ukraine zoo finds a new home in Scotland
A black bear named Yampil arriving at the attraction in West Calder, West Lothian, Scotland, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 after it was rescued from the village of Yampil in Ukraine. An unlikely refugee from the war in Ukraine arrived Friday at his new home in Scotland and quickly took to a meal of cucumbers and watermelon. Yampil, an Asiatic black bear, was one of the few survivors in a zoo that was largely destroyed as Ukrainian troops retook an area of the Donetsk region in 2022. (Five Sisters Zoo via AP)