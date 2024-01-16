OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
2 arrested on drug charges, including former DOC officer Four 8 Fried Chicken restaurant seeks permits Catch 22 Day 2: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Beaver Creek School principal named superintendent Talk of book removal packs Mingus meeting Yavapai-Apache Nation to discuss land exchange at Camp Verde open house Wednesday Council may approve new well for Verde Santa Fe NEED TO KNOW Catch 22 Day 1: Cash awards for tips on fugitives NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Subscribe Now
Tue, Jan. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

2 arrested on drug charges, including former DOC officer

Items reported found by Cottonwood police during a vehicle search Jan. 15, 2024. Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested, including a woman said to be a former officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections. (Cottonwood Police Department photo)

Items reported found by Cottonwood police during a vehicle search Jan. 15, 2024. Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested, including a woman said to be a former officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections. (Cottonwood Police Department photo)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: January 16, 2024 5:46 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department has announced the arrest of two people in possession of fentanyl, meth and a gun, and one of the accused is a former prisons officer.

According to CPD, officer arrested Ryan Michael Epperson, 25, and Deanna Epperson-Fleming, 47, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and State Route 260 on Monday, Jan. 15.

In a Tuesday news release, the police described the 9:35 p.m. stop, noting officers saw items in the vehicle “that raised suspicions of illegal activity” and led to a probable-cause search.

That search allegedly uncovered “uncovered a significant quantity of various illicit drugs and items, strongly suggesting the involvement of the two suspects in drug sales.”

The list included 1,035 fentanyl pills, 15.2 grams of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of powder fentanyl, 1 gram of PCP, 2.5 Xanax pills, two 10 milliliter vials of testosterone and a handgun.

Epperson-Fleming was reported as the passenger in the vehicle and was described by CPD as a former officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections. She faces one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense and one count of open alcohol container in the passenger compartment.

Epperson, reported as the driver, faces one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense, one count of prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm.

The police department added: "The Cottonwood Police Department remains vigilant and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on the use and sale of illegal drugs, not only in Cottonwood but throughout the entire Verde Valley. Currently, the Cottonwood Police Department operates with two narcotic detection K-9s and is actively working towards adding a third in the near future as a deterrent to such illicit activities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News