2 arrested on drug charges, including former DOC officer

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department has announced the arrest of two people in possession of fentanyl, meth and a gun, and one of the accused is a former prisons officer.

According to CPD, officer arrested Ryan Michael Epperson, 25, and Deanna Epperson-Fleming, 47, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and State Route 260 on Monday, Jan. 15.

In a Tuesday news release, the police described the 9:35 p.m. stop, noting officers saw items in the vehicle “that raised suspicions of illegal activity” and led to a probable-cause search.

That search allegedly uncovered “uncovered a significant quantity of various illicit drugs and items, strongly suggesting the involvement of the two suspects in drug sales.”

The list included 1,035 fentanyl pills, 15.2 grams of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of powder fentanyl, 1 gram of PCP, 2.5 Xanax pills, two 10 milliliter vials of testosterone and a handgun.

Epperson-Fleming was reported as the passenger in the vehicle and was described by CPD as a former officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections. She faces one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense and one count of open alcohol container in the passenger compartment.

Epperson, reported as the driver, faces one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense, one count of prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm.

The police department added: "The Cottonwood Police Department remains vigilant and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on the use and sale of illegal drugs, not only in Cottonwood but throughout the entire Verde Valley. Currently, the Cottonwood Police Department operates with two narcotic detection K-9s and is actively working towards adding a third in the near future as a deterrent to such illicit activities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community."