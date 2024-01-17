Back-to-back nights of talented women at Sound Bites Grill this weekend

Two talented musicians will be featured this weekend at Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona.

On Friday, Jan. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m., singer/songwriter Jacqui Foreman takes the Celebrity Showroom Stage.

From upbeat, toe-tapping tempos to sweet, melodic ballads, Jacqui Foreman will take you on a journey and uplift your spirits with her sweet voice and passionate connection to the music!

She delivers an eclectic mix of folk and classic rock while sprinkling in old school blues, jazz, soul, and country music.

She favors the classics and covers many well-known artists like, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, James Taylor, CCR, The Beatles and Dolly Parton as well as more modern artists like, Tom Petty, Tracy Chapman, Jewel, Sheryl Crow, Leon Bridges and Amy Winehouse.

She captivates audiences with her soulful voice and unique sound. With a career spanning over two decades, Jacqui has established herself as one of the most beloved musicians in the Sedona area and beyond.

Her original songs are as eclectic in style as her choices in cover songs as Jacqui uses all of her influences and her personal and world experiences to weave stories with a positive message of hope and perseverance.

Her shows incorporate loops of vocal harmonies, beats tapped out on her guitar, shakers and tambourine and rhythm guitar which she layers over while she sings her soul out, plays guitar leads or piano.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s the Sharon Silverstein Trio gracing the Sound Bites stage.

Silverstein’s original music has a magical and uncanny ability to get under the skin.

There's always a clear and powerful message in her songs. This music is transforming and life-changing, like a blessing, really. Its lyrical beauty, wisdom and uplifting vibe, are healing medicine for the soul.

Her staggering musical talent and ability to act as a clear Divine channel is truly remarkable and is a gift to all who choose to receive it.

She will be joined on stage by Fitzhuge Jenkins on guitar and Trevor Benjamin on drums, both accomplished Sedona musicians.

Sharon brings spiritual teachings through inspirational music to move your soul into its innate alignment. She is an accomplished, international musician and singer/songwriter. Sharon’s music moves people to a greater self-awareness, unity, and world peace. She released her first CD ‘Alive’ in 2006 followed by a sacred chant CD, ‘Chants for Peace’ in 2011 and 2016 CD is titled ‘Octave of Love.’ She released her first Native American flute CD in 2020 titled ‘Wind & Thunder.’

Make it a point to catch them this weekend performing on the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom stage.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website.