Wed, Jan. 17
Catch 22 Day 3: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Pushkar Naik

Pushkar Naik

Originally Published: January 17, 2024 midnight

Catch 22 offers cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 3 – Pushkar Naik

It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Pushkar Naik.

On July 31, 2023, Pushkar Naik was found guilty of sexual abuse per domestic violence, a class 5 felony. Naik was placed on probation for a period of three years. He has since failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Naik has prior address in the Prescott area and may be hiding in Maricopa County.

Pushkar is 31 years old, 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds.

News