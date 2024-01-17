‘Giselle: Ballet in Cinema’ on Jan. 21 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Jan. 21 when it hosts the big screen premiere of ‘Giselle’ – a new production from the Dutch National Ballet. There will be one show at 1 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



The ultimate romantic ballet, ‘Giselle’ is performed by former Bolshoi Ballet principals Olga Smirnova and Jacopo Tissi, who fled Russia and joined the Dutch National Ballet, where this production was filmed.

The young peasant girl Giselle falls in love with Albrecht, a nobleman already betrothed who hides his true identity from her. When she learns the truth, she becomes mad and dies. Against her own will, Giselle joins the Wilis: vengeful spirits of jilted brides who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion.

‘Giselle’ touches upon the great and universal romantic themes, and Rachel Beaujean and Ricardo Bustamante’s acclaimed production pays tribute to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance.

Ballet in Cinema is generously sponsored by Rose Borne and Bonny Singer.

Tickets are $15, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.