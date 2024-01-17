Goddess Yoga with Sionna Skye

Sionna Skye is hosting ‘Goddess Yoga’ at the Sedonya Conscious Living Center on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Goddess begins with a sharing circle and then incorporates healing rituals such as anointing with essential oils and pulling guidance cards, then fuses belly dance inspired movement with vinyasa flow and ends with Kundalini inspired breath work, throat chakra opening, and a gentle cooldown.

Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Classes will be held at the Sedonya Conscious Living Center at 120 Deer Trail Drive in Sedona.

Classes are available for $15, or 10 classes for $120. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit APP.PunchPass.com/org/12976/classes?instructor=980257206.