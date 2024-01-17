‘Golda’ free encore Jan. 21 presented by SIFF and Jewish Community

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley to present a free encore screening of ‘Golda’ on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Golda’ is a ticking-clock thriller set during the tense 19 days of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

One woman stood between victory and defeat.

Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren), faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet, and a complex relationship with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance.

Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world.

All tickets are free of charge, sponsored by the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For free tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.