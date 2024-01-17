Harness your creativity this fall with ‘The Artist’s Way’

When Mindy Mendelsohn first participated in ‘The Artist’s Way, a Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity’ it had not yet become the international best-selling book that it is today. In 1987 she was part of a small group of students that met in author Julia Cameron’s tiny Victorian living room in Chicago, Illinois. One of Cameron’s earliest students, those twelve weeks dramatically altered how she approached her life. She still practices the principles that she learned in the class nearly thirty-four years later. On Tuesday evenings beginning Jan. 23, she will be facilitating the original 12-week workshop that the book is based upon in Sedona.

Cameron says of Mindy, “Mindy knows my work intimately and brings to it her own considerable creativity.”

At that time the course was called ‘Healing the Artist Within’. Mendelsohn initially took the workshop in order to figure out what to do with the rest of her life. She notes “Those twelve weeks dramatically altered how I approached my life; my entire life, not just my creative life. In many ways, though I didn’t fully understand this for years, the tools in ‘The Artist’s Way’ have ultimately taught me how to come home to myself.”

The basis of ‘The Artist's Way’ is that we are all meant to be creative. This means different things for different people, but in the end, the course teaches participants a series of practices that support them to get out of their own way. Over the years Mendelsohn has worked with people from all walks of life from professional actors and artists to teachers, housewives, and stockbrokers. Each person had a different goal that they were moving toward at the end of the workshop.



During the twelve-week period, students often find themselves getting in touch with parts of themselves that they had long ago left behind. Over time the students become open to their own dreams. More importantly, after participating in the workshop they find themselves willing to take the risks necessary to pursue their own dreams.

Mendelsohn facilitates the original workshop that the acclaimed book ‘The Artist Way; A Path to Higher Creativity’ is based upon. While it has a similar structure to the book, the workshop has a very personal tone containing both exercises that are in the book and exercises that are designed specifically to address the needs of the individual.



The Artist’s Way Workshop will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings beginning Jan. 23. Class size is extremely limited to provide an intimate one-on-one experience for participants. Remote participation via Zoom is also available as this will be a hybrid in-person/remote class for those who are either from out of the area or prefer not to drive at night. For more information regarding ‘The Artist Way Workshop’, you can reach Mendelsohn on her cell phone at 213-268-0641. For information about her work, other classes, and counseling please go to www.alchemicalcompass.com.